Suvendu Adhikari seeks SC direction to transfer Mamata's plea challenging his Nandigram win from Calcutta HC

Suvendu Adhikari moved the SC hours after the Calcutta High Court issued a notice to him basis the petition filed by Mamata Banerjee challenging the BJP leader’s election from the Nandigram constituency in the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari is the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal governed by CM Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Trinamool Congress turncoat Suvendu Adhikari on July 14 moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s petition challenging his Nandigram win from the Calcutta High Court.

Suvendu Adhikari moved the SC hours after the Calcutta High Court issued a notice to him basis the petition filed by Mamata Banerjee challenging the BJP leader’s election from the Nandigram constituency in the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections.

The High Court also directed the Election Commission, which is the custodian of the case, to preserve “all documents, election papers, devices, video recordings connected with election under challenge in the court”.

The case pertains to Mamata Banerjee’s defeat at the hands of Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by 1,956 votes. It was first being heard by Justice Kausik Chanda, who is known to share close ties with the BJP. However, he recused himself from the case after Mamata Banerjee suggested that his views may become biased.

(With agency inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Calcutta High Court #Mamata Banerjee #Nandigram #Suvendu Adhikari #west bengal #West Bengal Assembly Election 2021
first published: Jul 14, 2021 08:21 pm

