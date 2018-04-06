Snakes, cats, dogs and mongoose coming together to fight the Modi 'flood', says Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah likened Opposition parties to snakes, cats, dogs and mongoose who are coming together to fight the Modi 'flood' in 2019.

Shah said the Opposition is uniting in a manner similar to how animals come together during a flood. "There is a campaign that all opposition should unite. Whenever there is a massive flood, all snakes, mongooses, cats, dogs, cheetahs, lions etc climb up a huge tree, they fear the rising water levels," he said.

Shah made the comment at the BJP's 38th Foundation Day event, held at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai today. At least three lakh party workers are said to have attended the mega event.

Stepping up the tirade against Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "Rahul baba, we have lost 2 seats, but we have defeated you in 11 states under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji".

The BJP president was referring to the two seats the BJP lost in the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls.

The public thinks the Congress' decades of rule was inefficient, Shah said. "Rahul Gandhi, you are questioning Narendra Modi over his four and half years of rule. The people of the country are questioning you on four generations of rule," he said.

Shah also addressed the issue of farmer compensation. "The farmers of the country were tired of asking for proper price under Congress rule. The Modi government has planned to compensate farmers with 1.5 times the price of their crop," Shah said.