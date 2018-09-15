App
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shiv Sena (Hindustan) activists burn effigy of Narendra Modi to protest against rising fuel prices

The party's state vice-president Manish Sood accused Modi of going back on his poll promises

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Activists of Shiv Sena (Hindustan), on Saturday, burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, police said. Led by Sena's state vice president Manish Sood, the agitators held a protest march here and shouted anti-Modi slogans.

They also organised a demonstration near a bus stand along the National Highway 1 and burnt the effigy of the prime minister, the police said.

Addressing the protesters, Sood accused Modi of going back on his poll promises.

He said the Modi government had come to power with Hindu votes on the promise of building Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, scrapping Article 370, which gives a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bringing in a common civil code.

"But the Modi government, after coming to power, has put all these issues in the cold storage, reneged on promises made to the majority Hindu community for which it will be taught a befitting lesson in next year's Lok Sabha polls," Sood added.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 06:00 pm

tags #2019 Lok Sabha polls #fuel prices #India #Politics

