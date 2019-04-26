App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar and Raj Thackeray are hand in glove: BJP

Thackeray is holding rallies across Maharashtra, 'fact-checking' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and his government's claims, and asking people not to vote for the BJP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP alleged that there was a tacit understanding between NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Thackeray is holding rallies across Maharashtra, 'fact-checking' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and his government's claims, and asking people not to vote for the BJP.

State minister and senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde said it was obvious whose "script" Raj Thackeray's had adopted.

"Pawar and Thackeray have addressed public rallies at different places, but their language is same. Pawar said the Modi government and BJP are heading for dictatorship. The same was repeated by Raj Thackeray," Tawde said here.

related news

While Pawar said Modi was seeking votes in the name of martyrs, the MNS president made the same allegation, he added.

"People now know on whose script Raj Thackeray is working," the BJP leader said.

Tawde also slammed the MNS chief for bringing Monica More, a railway accident victim, on stage at his rally in suburban Bhandup.

"When Monica met with accident, the Congress was in power. But it didn't do anything for her. BJP MP Kirit Somaiya provided help to Monica," Tawde said.

Instead of questioning the Congress and NCP, Thackeray was now posing questions to Somaiya, he said.

Tawde also claimed that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released by Pakistan due to the international pressure created by the Modi government.

"If Pawar is claiming Abhinandan was released due to the Geneva convention, why Kulbhushan Jadhav (former Indian Navy officer who is in Pakistan's custody for alleged espionage) was not released? Pawar should admit that Abhinandan was released due to the Modi government's efforts," he added.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 08:11 am

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Raj Thackeray #Sharad Pawar

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame Fan Review: Killing Thanos is hard work, make sure to ...

Channing Tatum's career may remain stagnant for some time, predict the ...

A crazy fan of Avengers: Endgame sets strict rules for girlfriend befo ...

Arjun Kapoor on wedding rumours with Malaika Arora: I am in no hurry t ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs RR: Karthik's 97 goes in vain as Rajasthan ...

Ankita Lokhande's kissing video with Vicky Jain has made fans go nuts

Ed Sheeran finds a fan in Justin Bieber amidst collaboration reports

Randeep Hooda to play a cop in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production ...

Sajid Khan refutes rumours of working with John Abraham; here's why

Elections 2019: Citizen Manifesto

Check Here What Type of Life Insurance Policy Best Suits You and Your ...

When Robert Downey Jr. Risked His Rs 3.9 Crore Watch for a Hand Imprin ...

IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Rumblings in Gathbandhan, Denial of Tickets to Veterans Dulls Poll Moo ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Xi Jinping Defends China's Belt and Road Initiative, Says its 'Not an ...

Dish TV Jumps Into The Crowded OTT Space With Streaming App Watcho

Dramatic Revision of Death Toll in Sri Lanka Easter Bombings a Grim Si ...

Narendra Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

Full statehood main theme of AAP manifesto

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat: No Modi versus Priyanka contest on cards; Con ...

Justice Indu Malhotra replaces N V Ramana on Supreme Court panel probi ...

SpiceJet denies charges of humiliation of Jet Airways pilots at job in ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to remain flat following g ...

Top brokerage calls for April 26: Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform' ...

Asia shares subdued, dollar pins hopes on US GDP

Oil prices ease on expectation that OPEC will raise output

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

Narendra Modi's roadshow in Varanasi dominates as suspense around Priy ...

Lok Sabha polls: Patriarchy shrouds women's vote in Bundelkhand as men ...

Avengers: Endgame movie release LIVE updates — Emotional reactions o ...

Jet pilots accuse SpiceJet official of humiliating them at job intervi ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: India's 4x400m relay teams' showin ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Z ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.