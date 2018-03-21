Rising India Summit 2018: Complacency led to our defeat in bypolls, says Yogi Adityanath

In an interview to CNN-News18's Kishore Ajwani, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at the Rising India Summit 2018, shared his views on why BJP lost the UP bypolls and performance of his government in a years' timeframe.
In an interview to CNN-News18's Kishore Ajwani, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at the Rising India Summit 2018, shared his views on why BJP lost the UP bypolls and performance of his government in a years' timeframe.Speaking at the same event Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh spoke about agrarian crisis facing our country.