Rahul Gandhi's allegations against PM Modi expunged from Lok Sabha records

The Lok Sabha Speaker on February 8 expunged the allegations levelled by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his association with industrialist Gautam Adani.

Gandhi, while speaking on Motion of Thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha on February 7, had questioned Prime Minister Modi’s relationship with Adani.

He had alleged that the businessman has been given undue favours by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

The remarks have been expunged by the Speaker invoking the rule that there was no proof from the former Congress president to authenticate the allegations made in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had given a breach of privilege notice to Lok Sabha Speaker that Gandhi’s comments should be expunged and action should be taken against him.

However, the action taken by Lok Sabha speaker irked many leaders of the Congress party.

“With the expunging of @RahulGandhi's remarks on PM linked Adani MahaMegaScam, deMOcracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha. OM Shanti,” tweeted Jairam Ramesh.