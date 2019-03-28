Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar star campaigners in Manipur

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are among the star campaigners of various parties for the Lok Sabha polls in Manipur.

In an official statement on Wednesday, state Chief Electoral Officer's office said the Congress has submitted a list of 40 star campaigners who included Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress is holding the two Parliamentary seats - Outer and Inner Manipur - and elections will be held there on April 11 and 18 respectively.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has furnished a list of 29 leaders as star campaigners and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar featured in it, the statement said.

The NCP has fielded Angam Karunga Kom for the Outer Manipur seat.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar is included in the list of the 20 leaders who were stated as star campaigners by the party.

Janata Dal (United) fielded Hangkhanpau Taithul to contest Outer Manipur seat.