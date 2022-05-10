English
    Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders to travel by train to Udaipur for 'Chintan Shivir'

    They said the Congress has booked two bogies of a train as many party leaders would be travelling along with Gandhi to attend the session from May 13 to May 15.

    PTI
    May 10, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with several other leaders, would travel by train to Rajasthan’s Udaipur to attend the “Chintan Shivir”, a three-day brainstorming session of the party, sources said on Monday.

    They said the Congress has booked two bogies of a train as many party leaders would be travelling along with Gandhi to attend the session from May 13 to May 15.


    The sources said Gandhi announced his plan of travelling to Udaipur by train at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the AICC headquarters here on Monday evening.

    He left it to the party leaders to make their own travel plans for attending the “Chintan Shivir”, they added.

    The sources said more than 50 Congress leaders, including veterans such as Jairam Ramesh and Vivek Bansal, would be travelling by train to Udaipur.

    The plan to travel by train comes days after President Ram Nath Kovind travelled to Kanpur by train.

    The sources said the move is also aimed at projecting the “aam aadmi” (common man) image of Congress leaders before the people.

    The Congress will hold the three-day brainstorming conclave in the Rajasthan town to chalk out its future strategy for taking up challenges on the political, economic and organisational fronts.

    A total of 422 party leaders would be taking part in the deliberations during the conclave.



    PTI
    Tags: #chintan shivir #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Udaipur
    first published: May 10, 2022 07:26 am
