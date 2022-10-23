English
    Putin congratulates Xi after Chinese leader secures unprecedented third term

    The Kremlin said Putin told Xi he looked forward to continuing to develop a "comprehensive partnership" between Russia and China.

    Reuters
    October 23, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his congratulations to China's President Xi Jinping on Sunday after Xi was appointed as leader of the country for an unprecedented third term.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Communist Party of China #Russian President Vladimir Putin #Xi Jinping
    first published: Oct 23, 2022 01:12 pm
