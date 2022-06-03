English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Prohibition in Bihar has been a complete failure: Prashant Kishor

    While addressing a gathering, as a part of his 'Jan Suraaj' campaign, in Hajipur in Vaishali district on Monday, Mr Kishor, said, “The enforcement of liquor ban has totally failed in Bihar. Despite Bihar being a dry state, those who want can easily get liquor here. Therefore, prohibition in the Bihar has been a complete failure.”

    PTI
    June 03, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

    Election strategist-turned-politician, Prashant Kishor, on Thursday said prohibition in Bihar has been a complete failure but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "does not want to accept this reality”.

    While addressing a gathering, as a part of his 'Jan Suraaj' campaign, in Hajipur in Vaishali district on Monday, Mr Kishor, said, “The enforcement of liquor ban has totally failed in Bihar. Despite Bihar being a dry state, those who want can easily get liquor here. Therefore, prohibition in the Bihar has been a complete failure.”

    However the Bihar chief minister "does not want to accept this reality, he added.

    While targeting the Bihar government, the election strategist on Thursday ran a poll on Twitter questioning the effective implementation of liquor prohibition in the state. Mr Kishor asked respondents to give a 'yes' or 'no' answer to his poser - ‘prohibition of liquor in Bihar has completely failed." Social media users started giving their opinion on this poll.

    The state government had on April 5, 2016 banned the manufacture, trade, storage transportation, sale, consumption of liquor including IMFL in the state and made it a punishable offence for those violating the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 which has so far been amended several times.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bihar #India #liquor #Politics #Prashant Kishor
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 07:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.