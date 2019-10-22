App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi to attend 3-day workshop by UP Congress in Rae Bareli

During the workshop, Priyanka, along with the newly appointed office bearers of the state unit of the party, will formulate ideas to reach out to grassroots level and connect with the common man, sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday left for a three-day visit to her mother Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli, where she will participate in a workshop organised by the Uttar Pradesh unit of the party.

During the workshop, Priyanka, along with the newly appointed office bearers of the state unit of the party, will formulate ideas to reach out to grassroots level and connect with the common man, sources said.

The young and old leaders of the Congress would deliberate on the future strategy to be adopted in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

Close

The workshop will be a closed-door affair and leaders will come out with ideas on how to take on the BJP government in UP and expose it on various fronts of "misgovernance" and law and order issues, the sources said.

related news

This is the first major event organised by the new Uttar Pradesh Congress team, which was announced a few days ago.

During her stay, Priyanka would be at the Bhuemau guest house in Rae Bareli.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 12:36 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rae Bareli

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.