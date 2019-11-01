App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

President rule in Maharashtra if no govt in place by November 7: Sudhir Mungantiwar

The minister's comments came as there appeared no headway in government formation even eight days after results of the October 21 Assembly elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra may head for President's rule if the new government is not in place by November 7 in the state, Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Friday.

The minister's comments came as there appeared no headway in government formation even eight days after results of the October 21 Assembly elections.

Talking to a Marathi TV channel, he attributed the delay in talks between BJP and Sena to Diwali festival, adding parleys will start in a day or two.

Close

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told reporters that the new Maharashtra chief minister will be from the Sena.

If the Sena decides, it can get the required numbers to form a stable government in Maharashtra, he said.

Raut said that there are no talks yet between BJP, Shiv Sena on government formation.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #finance minsiter #India #Maharashtra #Politics #President rule #Sudhir Mungantiwar

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.