Political Bazaar | West Bengal Elections: Four points that matter

The eight-phase West Bengal elections will start on March 27. The ruling Trinamool Congress is fighting a pitched battle with an emerging Bharatiya Janata Party. It will be interesting to see what impact the Congress and Left parties will have on the electorate. The impact the West Bengal assembly election results will have outside the state is also equally important. Discussing these points and more is senior journalist Archis Mohan with Moneycontrol’s opinion Editor Viju Cherian in this episode of Political Bazaar.

