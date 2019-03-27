App
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi should stop taking credit for achievement of space scientists: TMC

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The TMC on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to "take the credit" of the achievement of space scientists in shooting down a live satellite. The Trinamool Congress said this would not have any impact on the poll prospects of the BJP in the upcoming elections.

"Narendra Modi should stop taking credit for the achievement or job done by others. Shooting down a satellite is the credit of our scientists. The Modi government in the last five years has failed to provide any relief to the people of the country," senior TMC leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said.

"So ahead of the elections, the BJP and Modi should stop these tricks to fool the masses. It won't have any impact on the poll prospects of the BJP in the upcoming elections," Hakim said.

His statement came after the prime minister announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.

Modi said the action was not directed against any country and the satellite was a pre-determined target orbiting at an altitude of 300 km.
