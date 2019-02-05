PM Modi's wave to 'imaginary friends' at Dal Lake in Srinagar puzzles people

Jagyaseni Biswas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kashmir on Monday to lay the foundation stones for development projects seems to be in the news for all the wrong reasons. While it may have made him happy, the internet cannot seem to fathom the reason behind his exuberance as Srinagar, after all, was observing a shutdown.



PM Shri @narendramodi takes boat ride to inspect Dal lake in Srinagar. #NaMoInJK pic.twitter.com/YkW4ogtCOR

— BJP (@BJP4India) February 3, 2019

A video of Narendra Modi's visit to Srinagar's Dal Lake shows him waving at people; except, there were no people anywhere in the camera frame, waving back at him.

The entire Valley observed a shutdown as the PM visited Jammu, Ladakh, and Srinagar. Not only were shops and fuel stations closed, public transport was off the roads too.

Therefore, no wonder the ‘wave’ gave the Twitterati all the reason to be confused and amused at the same time. While most wondered who the recipients of the ‘wave’ were, others believe that since he is Modi, he can wave at anything.



For the those who are asking , the is for BJPs countless imaginary ‘friends’ in Kashmir. https://t.co/l0YPq2oiVy — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 4, 2019



Some Twitter users also pointed out the irony that the Prime Minister’s visit that was aimed at development and dialogue resulted in creating yet another curfew-like situation in the Valley.

A senior and upright government official told me Prime Minister @narendramodi was waving at the security personnel deployed in the Dal Lake area (in boats and along the lake shore) and the cameraperson covering his visit failed to capture them as well. Wallahu a'lam!— YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) February 4, 2019



This camera person has done the Hon PM a huge disservice by not showing all the people furiously waving back because there is no way the PM would be waving at an empty lake. https://t.co/YJoEfX8DJ3 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 4, 2019

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah tweeted: “The camera person did a huge disservice by not showing “all the people furiously waving back.”