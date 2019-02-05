App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi's wave to 'imaginary friends' at Dal Lake in Srinagar puzzles people

While most wondered who the recipients of the ‘wave’ were, others believe that since he is Modi, he can wave at anything.

Jagyaseni Dey Biswas
Jagyaseni Biswas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kashmir on Monday to lay the foundation stones for development projects seems to be in the news for all the wrong reasons. While it may have made him happy, the internet cannot seem to fathom the reason behind his exuberance as Srinagar, after all, was observing a shutdown.

A video of Narendra Modi's visit to Srinagar's Dal Lake shows him waving at people; except, there were no people anywhere in the camera frame, waving back at him.

The entire Valley observed a shutdown as the PM visited Jammu, Ladakh, and Srinagar. Not only were shops and fuel stations closed, public transport was off the roads too.

related news

Therefore, no wonder the ‘wave’ gave the Twitterati all the reason to be confused and amused at the same time. While most wondered who the recipients of the ‘wave’ were, others believe that since he is Modi, he can wave at anything.

Some Twitter users also pointed out the irony that the Prime Minister’s visit that was aimed at development and dialogue resulted in creating yet another curfew-like situation in the Valley.


Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah tweeted: “The camera person did a huge disservice by not showing “all the people furiously waving back.”
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

