App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's CAA & Pakistan talk to divert attention from key issues: Kamal Nath

"Now, he (Modi) does not talk about farmers and youths. He is now talking about the CAA and Pakistan to divert people's attention from these issues," the chief minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is now talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Pakistan to divert people's attention from the issues of unemployment and rising farmer suicides.

He was addressing a function organised to mark the birth anniversary of saint-poet Ravidas.

Nath alleged that under the Modi regime, unemployment and cases of farmer suicides have gone up.

Close

"Now, he (Modi) does not talk about farmers and youths. He is now talking about the CAA and Pakistan to divert people's attention from these issues," the chief minister said.

related news

"But people of the country have understood his gimmicks...There is a lot of difference between running a country and giving hollow talk," he added.

Nath also alleged that more industries have been shut down than they were opened during the 15-year-long rule of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

"Whereas the confidence of investors in the state has gone up under the present (Congress) government," he claimed.

Nath also assured that in the second phase, his government would waive farm loans of up to Rs two lakh of the remaining farmers in the state.

Before his address, he launched various development works worth Rs 3,000 crore.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 08:29 am

tags #CAA #India #Kamal Nath #Narendra Modi #NRC #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.