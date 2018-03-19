App
Mar 19, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi's 'acche din' PR will take a beating: Rahul Gandhi on unemployment

"The Nobel prize winning economist, Paul Krugman confirms what we've been saying for over two years now. Mass unemployment is the biggest threat India faces. Unfortunately, we have a PM who lives in denial. Afraid his "Acche Din" PR will take a beating," he said on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of unemployment, saying his 'achche din' PR would take a beating, after a Nobel laureate warned India of mass unemployment.

Gandhi used a media report quoting Krugman's warning that the India story could end with mass unemployment.

