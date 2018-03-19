PM Modi's 'acche din' PR will take a beating: Rahul Gandhi on unemployment

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of unemployment, saying his 'achche din' PR would take a beating, after a Nobel laureate warned India of mass unemployment.



The Nobel prize winning economist, Paul Krugman confirms what we’ve been saying for over two years now. Mass unemployment is the biggest threat India faces. Unfortunately, we have a PM who lives in denial. Afraid his"Acche Din" PR will take a beating. https://t.co/SmnTXQ8Rx6

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 19, 2018

Gandhi used a media report quoting Krugman's warning that the India story could end with mass unemployment.