Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi says new record created as Rs 12000cr transferred directly in a/cs of 6cr farmers

Addressing the third Global Potato Conclave here in Gujarat via video conferencing, the prime minister also said that India became one of the top three nations in production of certain food grains and food products due to hard work of farmers and the government policies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
New record was created earlier this month when Rs 12000 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said.

"Several efforts and steps are being taken to double the income of farmers by 2022. It is the result of the combination of efforts taken by farmers and the government policy that India has emerged as one of the top three nations in production of grains and other food items," Modi said.

"In the beginning of this month, a new record was made by transferring Rs 12000 crore directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 11:55 am

tags #accounts #farmers #global potato Conclave #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

