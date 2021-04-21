MARKET NEWS

PM Modi ignored COVID crisis to hide his lack of foresightedness: Prashant Kishor

Mr Kishor's statement came after PM Modi addressed the nation on the coronavirus situation amid a surge in cases. He also alleged that the Prime Minister bluffed people to claim victory in the battle against the pandemic.

PTI
April 21, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
Prashant Kishor


Poll strategist Prashant Kishor who is looking after the Trinamool Congress' election strategy in West Bengal on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the COVID-19 crisis to hide his lack of understanding and foresightedness.

Mr Kishor's statement came after PM Modi addressed the nation on the coronavirus situation amid a surge in cases. He also alleged that the Prime Minister bluffed people to claim victory in the battle against the pandemic.

"ModiGovt handling of crisis: #1: ignore problem to hide lack of understanding & foresightedness #2: suddenly take control, use bluff & bluster to claim victory #3: if problem persists, pass it on to others #4: when situation improves, return with Bhakts'' army to take credit," Mr Kishor tweeted.

An eight-phase assembly election is being held in West Bengal between March 27 and April 29 and votes will be counted on May 2.

PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Prashant Kishor
first published: Apr 21, 2021 09:01 am

