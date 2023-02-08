Not satisfied with Prime Minister's speech: Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 8 said he did not get any response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his questions in the Lok Sabha.

“Prime Minister was shell-shocked. There was no answer from Prime Minister and I have not asked complicated questions,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha MP said he was not satisfied with Prime Minister’s response, but it revealed the truth. He accused Narendra Modi of protecting industrialist Gautam Adani.

“PM did not talk about any inquiry. If he (Gautam Adani) is not a friend, then he should have said that inquiry should be conducted. In defence industry, he (Adani) has shell companies and unaccounted money is flowing,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The Prime Minister did not speak about these issues and it is clear he (Gautam Adani) is being protected by him.

Read More

“It’s a matter of national security. It’s about the infrastructure of India. Prime Minister should have said an inquiry will be conducted to probe the allegations. I understand there’s a reason of protecting him.”

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker expunged the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Modi supporting Gautam Adani during his speech in the House on February 7.

Rahul Gandhi during his speech posed four questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while linking the rise in the business of Gautam Adani to the BJP coming to power in 2014.