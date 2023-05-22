Not in PM race, working to get Oppn parties together, says Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Image - PTI)

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said he was not in the race to become prime minister and asserted the opposition wanted a leadership that would work for the betterment of the country.

Speaking at a condolence meet for Ram Takawale, Vice Chancellor of Pune University who passed away recently, Pawar said opposition parties might face a little task of projecting one person as the prime ministerial candidate if they come together.

"I am putting efforts to get the opposition together. I am not in the race to become the prime minister as I am not contesting the next (Lok Sabha) election," he told reporters.

Speaking on seat sharing with the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), which are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, he said, "Recently, a meeting was held at my residence. Leaders from Maha Vikas Aghadi will decide on it." "Uddhav Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi or Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and I will sit together to discuss more about it," he said on seat-sharing.

The tenure of several civic bodies in Maharashtra got over early 2022 but polls were not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, Assembly polls will be held in the latter part of 2024 in the state, some months after the Lok Sabha elections likely to take place around May.