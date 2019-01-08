App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

No one can save PM Narendra Modi from Rafale probe: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi said the CBI chief was removed at 1 AM as he was about to begin an investigation into the Rafale jet agreement and Prime Minister Modi and his government cannot run away from a probe into the deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

No one can save Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Rafale investigation and the entire nation will know "without a shadow of doubt" that he has taken Rs 30,000 crore of people's money and given it to his "friend" Anil Ambani, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on a day the Supreme Court reinstated CBI Director Alok Verma.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi said the CBI chief was removed at 1 AM as he was about to begin an investigation into the Rafale jet agreement and Prime Minister Modi and his government cannot run away from a probe into the deal.

"The CBI chief was ousted at 1 am in the night because he was about to begin a probe into the Rafale deal. The CBI chief has been reinstated and we have got some relief. Now let's see what happens," he told reporters.

"They cannot run away from Rafale, it is impossible. Modi ji ran away from a debate. He should have discussed with us the Rafale issue, in the people's court. No one can save them from Rafale, as Rafale is the truth. No one can run away from the truth," he said.

His remarks come after the Supreme Court reinstated CBI Director Verma, setting aside the Centre's decision on October 23 to divest him of his powers. The top court, however, restrained verma from taking any major policy decision till the CVC probe into corruption charges against him is over.

Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 02:39 pm

