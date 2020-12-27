MARKET NEWS

'No need for coalition' says AIADMK in veiled message to BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

In a veiled message to its ally Bharatiya Janata Party, the AIADMK said it will not be accommodating any party if it wins the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 and forms the government next year.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2020 / 08:38 PM IST
AIADMK launched its campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on December 27

Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK party launched its campaign for the upcoming 2021 Assembly elections on December 27 and clarified that it is not looking to form a coalition government next year.

Referring to J Jayalalithaa’s demise, AIADMK Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy said due to the absence of such tall leaders many parties were trying to make inroads into Tamil Nadu.

He even said that “some national parties that are opportunists and betrayers were attacking the Dravidian outfits, alleging they ruined Tamil Nadu in their 50-plus-year rule of the state”.

Munusamy added: “Be it a national party or state party…the government will be led by the AIADMK. There is no necessity for a coalition government. If any political party comes forward for an alliance arrangement with an idea of a coalition government, let them please think about it.”

The AIADMK indicated that the BJP would have to endorse Chief Minister K Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate or rethink its 2021 electoral options.

With PTI inputs
TAGS: #AIADMK #Tamil Nadu assembly election
first published: Dec 27, 2020 08:38 pm

