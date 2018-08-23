App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Navjot Singh Sidhu had 'no constitutional right' to hold talks with Pakistan on Kartarpur: Sukhbir Singh Badal

However, the Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) president slammed the cricketer turned politician for his statement and alleged that it was a ploy to divert the attention from his controversial hug to Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today said Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had "no constitutional right" to hold talks with Pakistan on the opening of the corridor to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. Sidhu had attended the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as Pakistan's Prime Minister on August 18 and declared that the country may allow Sikh pilgrims from India direct access to the historic Gurdwara.

However, the Shriomani Akali Dal (SAD) president slammed the cricketer turned politician for his statement and alleged that it was a ploy to divert the attention from his controversial hug to Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa.

"Sidhu has no constitutional right to hold talks on the issue of special passage from Indian side to Pakistan to have direct access for Sikh Shrine located at Kartarpur," said Badal.

He (Sidhu) was never appointed by the government of India to hold talks with Pakistan on this issue, said the leader who was in the city along with his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

Badal said when the SAD government was in power, it had raised the issue of opening of the Gurdwara corridor with the Centre time and again.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 08:52 pm

tags #India #Kartarpur #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Pakistan #Politics #Sukhbir Singh Badal

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.