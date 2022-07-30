English
    Mumbai won't have money and cease to be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis removed: Maharashtra governor

    The Congress criticised the governor over his statement and demanded an apology from him.

    PTI
    July 30, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 30 said there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the city.

    Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Koshyari said, "I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, you will have no money and Mumbai will not be a financial capital."

    He made the statement after the naming ceremony of a chowk in Andheri, a western suburb of Mumbai.

    A release issued by the Raj Bhavan said Koshyari praised the contribution of Rajasthani-Marwari and Gujarati communities in making Mumbai the financial capital of the country.

    The governor said the Rajasthani-Marwari community is living in different parts of the country and also in countries like Nepal and Mauritius.

    "Wherever members of this community go, they not only do business, but also do acts of philanthropy by creating schools, hospitals," he said.

    State Congress spokesman Atul Londhe slammed the governor over his remarks, saying that they smack of his hatred for the state. He also demanded an apology from the governor.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bhagat Singh Koshyari #BJP #Congress #Politics
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 11:35 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.