you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Most trusted leader of Congress; great friend of mine: Manmohan Singh on Ahmed Patel

Ahmed Patel, who served as the party's back-room strategist for years, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday, saying his passing is an "irreparable loss" to the party.

Patel, who served as the party's back-room strategist for years, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

Singh said he was saddened to hear the shocking news of the untimely death of Patel.

"??Ahmed Patel ji was one of the most trusted leader of the Congress Party and a great friend of mine. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the Congress Party. My heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family," he said in a statement.

Patel was an eight-time parliamentarian -- five times in the Rajya Sabha, three times in the Lok Sabha. His last Rajya Sabha election was contested keenly.

He was the Congress treasurer, a post he has held thrice.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #India #Politics

