you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Modinomics' stinks so bad, govt has to hide its own reports: Rahul Gandhi

A media report cited the latest consumption expenditure survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO) to claim that consumer spending fell for the first time in more than four decades in 2017-18, primarily driven by slackening rural demand.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over an official survey which reportedly points to a fall in consumer spending and said "Modinomics stinks so bad", the government has to hide its own reports.

A media report cited the latest consumption expenditure survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO) to claim that consumer spending fell for the first time in more than four decades in 2017-18, primarily driven by slackening rural demand.

The report also claimed the NSO report was approved to be released on June 19, 2019, but was withheld by the government agency owing to its "adverse" findings.

"Modinomics stinks so bad, the Govt has to hide its own reports," Gandhi said in a tweet, tagging the news report.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Congress #India #Modinomics #Politics

