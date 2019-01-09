App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 01:41 PM IST

Michel was lobbying for Rafale rival; Congress should clarify: PM Modi

PM Modi said the 'chowkidar' (watchdog), who has embarked on a campaign to root-out corruption cannot be bought or scared and will continue with his work relentlessly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi January 9 indicated that alleged middleman Christian Michel, arrested in the Agusta Westland VVIP chopper case, was lobbying for French manufacturer Rafale's rivals in the multi role aircraft deal.

The onus is on the Congress to come clean on what is driving its allegations on the (Rafale) deal, Modi said at a rally here.

Citing media reports, Modi said Michel was lobbying for "some other contender" as well.

Congress should answer which leader of their party, now shouting about this (Rafale deal), has a connection with Michel, he said.

Modi said the 'chowkidar' (watchdog), who has embarked on a campaign to root-out corruption cannot be bought or scared and will continue with his work relentlessly.

The 'chowkidar' can pick a wrongdoer even in darkness, he said.
