Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manipur projects 'lying in ditch' expedited after 2014: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 4 alleged that key development projects for Manipur were lying in a ditch during the tenures of previous governments

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 4 alleged that key development projects for Manipur were "lying in a ditch" during the tenures of previous governments and said the NDA government was tracking and implementing them expeditiously.

Addressing a rally in Imphal, Modi alleged that during previous governments, projects worth Rs 100 crore would be completed at an escalated cost of Rs 200-250 crore, and said this "misuse" of national wealth made him impatient.

He alleged that projects worth Rs 12 lakh crore were "lying in a ditch" and "remained in files" during the tenures of previous governments. Considering this, PM Modi said he developed a system in the Prime Minister's Office.

Under it, discussions were held with officials of the Centre and the state on the pending projects, impediments were removed and the implementation was expedited.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

