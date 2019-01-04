Manipur projects 'lying in ditch' expedited after 2014: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 4 alleged that key development projects for Manipur were lying in a ditch during the tenures of previous governments
Addressing a rally in Imphal, Modi alleged that during previous governments, projects worth Rs 100 crore would be completed at an escalated cost of Rs 200-250 crore, and said this "misuse" of national wealth made him impatient.
He alleged that projects worth Rs 12 lakh crore were "lying in a ditch" and "remained in files" during the tenures of previous governments. Considering this, PM Modi said he developed a system in the Prime Minister's Office.