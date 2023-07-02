English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Maharashtra will sprint on path of development with two Dy CMs: CM Shinde on Ajit Pawar joining govt

    "Politics of development is being backed by a man of development. When a deserving party worker gets a secondary role, such things happen," Shinde said about Ajit Pawar

    PTI
    July 02, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
    Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais with CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and newly sworn-in State Cabinet ministers during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai, on July 2 (PTI Photo)

    Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais with CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and newly sworn-in State Cabinet ministers during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai, on July 2 (PTI Photo)

    Maharashtra will now sprint forward with one chief minister and two deputy chief ministers, CM Eknath Shinde said on Sunday after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy.

    "Politics of development is being backed by a man of development. When a deserving party worker gets a secondary role, such things happen," Shinde said about Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar who is known to display rebellious streaks.

    "Now the double engine government has a triple engine. The state will sprint (on the path of development). Now we have one CM and two deputy chief ministers. This will help faster development of the state," Shinde told reporters.

    PTI
    Tags: #Ajit Pawar #Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra #NCP
    first published: Jul 2, 2023 04:59 pm