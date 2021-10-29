MARKET NEWS

Leander Paes, Nafisa Ali join Trinamool Congress

Mamata Banerjee, who is in the coastal state on a three-day visit, welcomed Paes into the party fold.

PTI
October 29, 2021 / 02:16 PM IST

Tennis veteran Leander Paes on Friday joined the Trinamool Congress in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here.

Banerjee, who is in the coastal state on a three-day visit, welcomed Paes into the party fold.

Senior actor and activist Nafisa Ali, who contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from South Kolkata against Banerjee, also joined the party.
PTI
Tags: #India #Leander Paes #Nafisa Ali #Politics #TMC
first published: Oct 29, 2021 02:17 pm

