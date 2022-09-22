English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar to meet Sonia Gandhi soon for opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

    Lalu Prasad claimed that the BJP wants to disturb communal harmony in society to hide the real issues that people are facing. I along with Nitish Kumar ji will meet Sonia (Gandhi) ji in Delhi.

    PTI
    September 22, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

    RJD chief Lalu Prasad has said that he along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would soon meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, in an effort to unite opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    Prasad claimed that the BJP wants to disturb communal harmony in society to hide the real issues that people are facing. I along with Nitish Kumar ji will meet Sonia (Gandhi) ji in Delhi.

    I will also meet Rahul Gandhi after completion of his padyatra'. The united opposition will throw the BJP out of power in the next Lok Sabha polls, Prasad said while addressing the party's state council meeting. I along with Nitish Kumar ji will meet Sonia (Gandhi) ji in Delhi.

    On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to the Seemanchal area of Bihar, the former chief minister said people need to be alert and careful. BJP leaders might instigate people of different communities to fight with each other in the state, Prasad said on Wednesday.

    Seemanchal region has a heavy concentration of Muslim population. Shah is scheduled to address two rallies on September 23 and September 24 in Purnea and Kishanganj districts, respectively.

    Close

    This will be the first trip of Shah, considered the saffron party's principal strategist, to the state since a political upheaval stripped the BJP of power.

    The grand alliance partners have also planned at least three rallies in the Seemanchal region after the home minister's visit.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Lalu Yadav #Nitish Kumar #Politics #Sonia Gandhi
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 09:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.