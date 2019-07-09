App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka's Deputy CM accuses Governor of encouraging horse-trading

While 13 MLAs resigned earlier including 12 on July 6, two independents withdrew their support to the government on July 8

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on July 8 accused Governor Vajubhai Vala of encouraging horse-trading after a flurry of resignations by Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) legislators threatening the existence of the coalition government in the state.

"Our Governor when the MLAs went to submit their resignations to him, there was no necessity for him to chit-chat with them for two hours," he told reporters.

"In the photograph you have published, the governor was sitting with the police officer. If there was any threat to any MLA, if the MLAs had asked for any security then the question of police security arises but the governor called the police commissioner there and discussed with the MLAs for two hours," he said.

"In such a situation, we are forced to say that you are responsible for the horse trading," Parameshwara added. Condemning the statement, former deputy chief minister and BJP MLA R Ashok said it was deplorable that the governor's name has been dragged into the controversy.

Parameshwara spoke to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence where he had called a meeting with ministers of the Congress party in the coalition government to decide a strategy to bail out the government, headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, from the crises.

While 13 MLAs resigned earlier including 12 on Saturday, two independent MLAs H Nagesh (Mulbagal constituency) and R Shankar (Ranebennur) withdrew their support to the government Monday.

Parameshwara said he spoke to ministers about the present political developments and its fallout besides measures to be taken to prevent the "destabilising process."

"Some of them (ruling party MLAs) have gone to Mumbai, some are here. We know what the BJP is trying to do and what their game plan is. We are following it very closely," he said.

"We need to take steps whatever is necessary including all of us may resign and accommodate the MLAs," Parameshwara said. The JD(S) and Congress ministers Monday tendered their resignations to give a free hand to the Chief Minister to reshuffle his Cabinet to include rebel MLAs, most of whom are camping in Mumbai.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 08:10 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #G Parameshwara #India #JDS #Karnataka #Politics

