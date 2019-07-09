Karnataka's Deputy CM accuses Governor of encouraging horse-trading

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on July 8 accused Governor Vajubhai Vala of encouraging horse-trading after a flurry of resignations by Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) legislators threatening the existence of the coalition government in the state.

"Our Governor when the MLAs went to submit their resignations to him, there was no necessity for him to chit-chat with them for two hours," he told reporters.

"In the photograph you have published, the governor was sitting with the police officer. If there was any threat to any MLA, if the MLAs had asked for any security then the question of police security arises but the governor called the police commissioner there and discussed with the MLAs for two hours," he said.

"In such a situation, we are forced to say that you are responsible for the horse trading," Parameshwara added. Condemning the statement, former deputy chief minister and BJP MLA R Ashok said it was deplorable that the governor's name has been dragged into the controversy.

Parameshwara spoke to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence where he had called a meeting with ministers of the Congress party in the coalition government to decide a strategy to bail out the government, headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, from the crises.

While 13 MLAs resigned earlier including 12 on Saturday, two independent MLAs H Nagesh (Mulbagal constituency) and R Shankar (Ranebennur) withdrew their support to the government Monday.

Parameshwara said he spoke to ministers about the present political developments and its fallout besides measures to be taken to prevent the "destabilising process."

"Some of them (ruling party MLAs) have gone to Mumbai, some are here. We know what the BJP is trying to do and what their game plan is. We are following it very closely," he said.