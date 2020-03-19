App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamal Nath government on its way out, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on SC floor test order

The Supreme Court on March 19 directed the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati to convene a special session on March 20 for conducting the floor test which must conclude by 5 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on March 19 hailed the Supreme Court judgement on holding a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly and said the Kamal Nath-led Congress government's fall is imminent.

"Truth has prevailed, attempts to lure away MLAs by all means proved futile," Chouhan said, reacting to the SC order.

Close

This is a "defeat of plans" of Chief Minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, the BJP vice- president said.

"The government will not be able to clear the floor test. We have full faith that this government will fall in the floor test. It will make things crystal clear, the former chief minister said while talking to reporters here.

After the fall of this government, ways will be cleared for formation of a new government in the state, Chouhan added.

State BJP president V D Sharma also welcomed the judgement, saying it has "totally exposed" Nath and his government.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 07:15 pm

