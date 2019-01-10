App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand HC rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea in fodder scam cases

The same court had on January 4 reserved its order on the RJD supremo's bail plea after hearing arguments of his counsel Kapil Sibal and that of the CBI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in three cases of the multi-crore fodder scam. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh turned down the bail plea of Yadav, CBI lawyer Rajeev Sinha said.

The same court had on January 4 reserved its order on the RJD supremo's bail plea after hearing arguments of his counsel Kapil Sibal and that of the CBI.

Yadav is currently lodged in a paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

The fodder scam is related to fraudulent withdrawal of government funds from the treasuries of various districts of undivided Bihar in the 1990s when RJD was in power and Yadav the chief minister.

Yadav was lodged in Ranchi jail in December 2017 in these cases.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #fodder scam #India #Jharkhand High Court #Lalu Prasad Yadav #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.