App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Investors want to open lantern factories in MP now: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The BJP has been targeting the state government claiming that there are frequent power outages in many areas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Taking a dig at the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh over power cuts, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on June 15 that investors now want to open lantern and inverter factories in the state.

The BJP has been targeting the state government claiming that there are frequent power outages in many areas.

"We (the previous BJP government) ended the era of inverters (which are used as power back-up). The sale of lanterns and chimneys also ended," Chouhan said.

Close

He was speaking to reporters here after returning from Delhi where he took over his new assignment as national convener for the BJP's membership campaign.

related news

"But many people want to open inverter, lantern and chimney factories in MP now....people are not getting electricity so they have to buy inverters," he said.

He also alleged that corruption is rampant under the Congress rule, "money is being charged for everything" and welfare schemes for the poor are being closed.

The law and order situation has collapsed, Chouhan said.

"The Kamal Nath government is busy with only transfers and postings. Rule of goons is prevailing everywhere," the BJP leader alleged.

"People are rightly saying that 'Bantadhar's Raj' has returned to MP," he said, using the disparaging term coined by Opposition for former chief minister Digvijay Singh's rule from 1993 to 2003.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 15, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics #Shivraj Singh Chouhan

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.