December 08, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP Leads in Bilaspur



Constituency No.48 Bilaspur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Himachal region and Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. Bilaspur is part of Hamirpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. BJP is leading here, as per the third round of counting.