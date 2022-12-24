English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Gujarat: PM Modi to virtually address 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan

    Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established at Rajkot in 1948 by seer Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami.

    PTI
    December 24, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
    PM Narendra Modi

    PM Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 75th ”Amrut Mahotsav” of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan via video-conferencing on Saturday, the PMO has said.

    Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established at Rajkot in 1948 by seer Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami.

    It has expanded and currently has more than 40 branches all over the world, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Dec 24, 2022 09:21 am