App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt should fulfil its promise of constructing Ram temple at Ayodhya: Shankaracharya Swaroopanand

"Since the matter is pending before the apex court, we expect the decision to come shortly and construction of temple should start," Swaroopanand said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shankaracharya Swaroopanand on Sunday said the government should fulfil its promise of constructing a Ram temple at Ayodhya. "The government should fulfil its promise that hitherto could not be translated into reality," he told reporters in Vrindavan.

"Since the matter is pending before the apex court, we expect the decision to come shortly and construction of temple should start," Swaroopanand said.

He said Mughal emperor Babar had never visited Ayodhya and there was never a mosque at the site of Lord Ram.

Close

Targeting the BJP, Swaroopanand said, "There is lot of difference between Ram of the BJP and Ram of seers."

"The Ram of BJP is an ideal human being, while we worship our Ram," he added.

Swaroopanand said the BJP "misled" the people on nationalism while issues like unemployment and development were "sidelined" in the Lok Sabha elections.

"The government should focus on issues like ban on bovine export, withdrawal of Article 370 from Kashmir, making holy rivers pollution free, etc.," he said.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 08:06 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.