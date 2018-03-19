Govt ready to face no-confidence motion: Ananth Kumar

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar today said the NDA government was ready to face no-confidence motion as it has support "inside and outside the parliament".

The notices for no-confidence motion against the government -- given by YSR Congress member Y V Subba Reddy and two members of the TDP ( Thota Narasimham and Jayadev Galla) -- could not be taken up in the Lok Sabha today due to noisy protests by several parties.

The two parties who have given notices for the no-confidence motion have been demanding special package for Andhra Pradesh, an issue on which the TDP quit the NDA alliance last week.

“The Modi government is ready to face the no-confidence motion. We have support outside as well as inside the House. The BJP government is a government of majority. And when we consider the NDA, we have two-thirds majority,” Kumar told reporters outside Parliament.

The parliamentary affairs minister also hit out at Opposition parties for “creating ruckus” in the House.

“For the last two weeks, the Congress and other opposition parties are creating ruckus. If the House is not in order today, the entire blame goes to the Congress and it should think about it. We are ready (to face the no-confidence motion),” he said.

Today was the 11th consecutive day when the proceedings were washed out, and the second day when Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan could not take up the notices for no-confidence motion.

While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day within about 10 minutes after sitting, the Lok Sabha was first adjourned till noon and then for the day after the listed papers could not be laid.