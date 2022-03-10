Goa assembly elections 2022: BJP's Atanasio Monserrate wins Panaji

Representational image.

Atanasio Monserrate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won from Panaji in north Goa. Monserrate defeated the Congress' Elvis Gomes and former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal.

Utpal left the BJP after he had been refused the Panaji ticket. He decided to run for office on his own.

Valmiki Datta Naik (AAP), Elvis Gomes (Congress), Yeshwant Madar (Independent ), Devendra Sundaram (Independent ) and Rajesh Vinayak Redkar (Revolutionary Goans Party) were the other candidates in the fray.

Voting from the 40-member Goa assembly was held on February 14. Panaji, which has 22,203 voters, reported a turnout of 73.75 percent in the 2022 elections, 4.63 percent lower than the 2017 elections. Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker of the BJP won this seat in the 2017 assembly elections.