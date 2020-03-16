App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ex-MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan moves SC seeking floor test in Assembly

The plea has been filed against the recent political developments and alleged that the direction of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tondon to the chief minister for conducting a floor test on March 16 has not been complied with, the lawyer said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Kamal Nath-led government to undertake floor test in view of the political crisis in the state, former Advocate General of MP Purushaindra Kaurav said.

The plea has been filed against the recent political developments and alleged that the direction of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tondon to the chief minister for conducting a floor test on March 16 has not been complied with, the lawyer said.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 01:03 pm

tags #BJP #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #Shivraj Singh Chouhan #Supreme Court

