    Eknath Shinde govt will collapse as treachery not acceptable in Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray

    Addressing Shiv Sena workers during his tour of the Konkan region, he said the Shinde government's focus is on "dirty politics" and not the welfare of the people.

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 02:04 PM IST
    Aaditya Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

    Maharashtra never tolerates treachery and the Eknath Shinde-led government will collapse for sure, Yuva Sena chief and former minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Monday.

    "This entire political drama is of the one-and-half months. The government will collapse for sure. Maharashtra never tolerates treachery, said Aaditya, son of Shiv Sena chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Attacking the Shinde government in which Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the deputy chief minister, Aaditya said the current government's focus is on "dirty politics" and not the welfare of Maharashtra and the people.

    The state witnessed incessant rains and floods, but the government is not bothered, he alleged. The rebellion by Shinde and 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last month.
    PTI
    Tags: #Aaditya Thackeray #Eknath Shinde #India #Maharashtra #Politics
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 02:04 pm
