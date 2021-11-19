MARKET NEWS

Dialogue with farmers can restart if Centre is ready to amend laws where there is scope: Sharad Pawar

Farmers have been camping on Delhi borders for the last several months against the three new laws which the government says liberalize the agriculture sector.

PTI
November 19, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST
File image

NCP leader Sharad Pawar said if the Union government showed willingness to amend the new farm laws where there is "scope", the impasse over the farmers’ agitation can be broken.

Speaking to reporters in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, the former Union agriculture minister said the Centre should restart talks with the agitating farmers and "take some more people in confidence".

No solution can be found if farmers insisted that their demands be accepted completely, the NCP leader said.

"At the same time, if the government keeps prestige concerns aside and shows readiness to amend the laws where there is scope, then I think dialogue can be started and some way out of this situation can be found," he said.

Bhartiya Kisan Union Leader Rakesh Tikait on November 1 had said the Centre has time till November 26 to repeal the contentious laws, after which farmer protests around Delhi would be intensified.
PTI
Tags: #Centre #farmers #India #Politics #Sharad Pawar
first published: Nov 19, 2021 08:32 am

