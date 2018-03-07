App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 06, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Decision on any alternative front only before polls: DMK tells Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee had called him up in a bid to co-ordinate in and outside the Parliament against BJP, seen as a precursor to her efforts to stitch a non-BJP coalition for the 2019 polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

DMK on Tuesday said it has informed TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that any decision on a possible alternative front will be taken only around the parliamentary polls scheduled next year.

Referring to Mamata's recent telephonic conversation with him, DMK Working President M K Stalin told reporters here that he had told her that Lok Sabha elections were a year away.

Banerjee had called him up in a bid to co-ordinate in and outside the Parliament against BJP, seen as a precursor to her efforts to stitch a non-BJP coalition for the 2019 polls.

Any decision in this regard will be taken by a DMK high level committee meeting, Stalin said, adding, the same had been conveyed to her. "DMK is part of the (Congress-led) UPA.

Under these circumstances she (Banerjee) has placed a request. Since elections are a year away, we will discuss the matter in the high level committee meeting," he said when asked if there was a need for forming a 'third front.'

Amid a fresh unity bid by the Opposition to take on the BJP, Banerjee had reached out to Stalin for co-ordination in and outside Parliament.

Banerjee is pitching for regional parties to come together to take on the BJP after the results of assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. She had earlier spoken to TRS leader and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the subject.

tags #Current Affairs #DMK #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC