Congressmen make last minute preparations to welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP

Congressmen from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started gathering at Mavi Kalan here on Monday to make last minute arrangements for ensuring a grand welcome to Rahul Gandhi and others.

Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is set to enter the northern state on Tuesday from Ghaziabad and will reach Baghpat in the evening.

Along with a large number of party workers and leaders, the former party chief will be staying at a farm house in Mavi Kalan for the night and start the onward journey Wednesday morning.

District unit president of the party, Yunus Chowdhary told PTI, "Arrangements have been made for Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders at Hari Castle Farm House in Mavi Kalan village for the night halt. About 250 special guests will accompany Gandhi.

"In view of cold weather, mattresses and blankets have been arranged in the big pandal set up for the workers coming from outside," he said.

A kitchen has also been set up and cooks have already started preparations since a large number of people will have to be served food on Tuesday, a cook working there said.

Speaking about the Yatra route in the district, Chowdhary said it will start from Mavi Kalan village on the morning of January 4 and reach Gufa temple where party workers will take a break for 'darshan' (worship) and food.

The yatra will then enter Badaut town via Sarurpurkalan village.

Gandhi will also address 'Nukkad Sabha' organised at Chhaprauli Chungi in Badaut, Chaurdhary said.

After the meeting is over, the Yatra will leave for onward journey to Shamli district, he added.