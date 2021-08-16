MARKET NEWS

Politics

Congress women's wing chief Sushmita Dev quits; Party moves on with eyes wide shut, reacts Kapil Sibal

Dev, a former member of Lok Sabha from Silchar in Assam and daughter of seven-time parliamentarian Santosh Mohan Dev, is likely to join Trinamool Congress.

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST

Senior Congress leader and president of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev has resigned from the party. Dev, former Member of Parliament, has sent her resignation to party’s interim chief  Sonia Gandhi.

“I cherish my three-decade-long association with the Indian National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the party, all its leaders, members, and workers who have been part of my memorable journey,” Dev wrote in the resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi informing her that she is beginning a new chapter in her life of public service.

Dev, 48 is likely to join Trinamool Congress, according to sources. She has reportedly left the party’s WhatsApp groups and also changed her Twitter bio to the former leader of the grand old party.

Dev, a former member of Lok Sabha from Silchar in Assam, is daughter of seven-time parliamentarian Santosh Mohan Dev. She was considered the face of the Congress in Assam’s largely Bengali-speaking Barak Valley.

In Trinamool Congress, Dev may be entrusted with a responsibility in Tripura. Her father Santosh Mohan Dev has been an MP from Tripura as well.

She was among the Congress leaders whose Twitter handle was recently suspended by the microblogging site for violating its policy. The move came after Twitter blocked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for posting a photograph of the parents of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi.

In defiance, Dev and several other prominent Congress leaders used Rahul Gandhi’s photograph as their display picture.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal reacted to Dev's resignation accusing the party of keeping 'eyes wide shut.'

“Sushmita Dev. Resigns from primary membership of our Party. While young leaders leave we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The Party moves on with : Eyes Wide Shut,” Sibal said in a Tweet.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Aug 16, 2021 09:42 am

