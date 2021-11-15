MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Congress discussing tie-up with NCP, MGP and GFP for 2022 Goa polls

AICC Goa desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters that all these parties are of the view that Goa needs to be rid of a "corrupt and communal” government led by BJP.

PTI
November 15, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Congress is holding talks for a prospective alliance with the NCP, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the Goa Assembly elections, due early next year, a Congress office-bearer said on Monday.

AICC Goa desk incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters that all these parties are of the view that Goa needs to be rid of a "corrupt and communal” government led by BJP.

"The main aim of this alliance, if it materialises, will be to give a stable government in Goa for five years,” he said.

The polls are due in Goa in February next year.

The GFP and the MGP had been part of the BJP-led government for some time in the last five years.

Close

Underlining Congress’ strategy for the elections, Rao said his party is open for a tie-up with the people who understand Goa, belong to the soil and understand the Goan culture and community.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, Congress had won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP at 13.

However, the BJP allied with regional parties to form a coalition government under the leadership of the late Manohar Parrikar.

Over the last five years, Congress lost 13 MLAs to opposition parties, mostly BJP.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Luizinho Faleiro recently joined the TMC.
PTI
Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #Congress #Current Affairs #Goa Assembly elections #Goa Assembly Elections 2022 #Goa Forward Party #India #Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party #NCP #Politics
first published: Nov 15, 2021 04:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.