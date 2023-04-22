English
    BSF DG visits LoC in Rajouri, Poonch; reviews security

    PTI
    April 22, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST
    The director general of Border Security Force (BSF) S L Thaosen on Saturday visited forward areas and reviewed security situation and challenges along the Line of Control (LoC) in twin border districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

    The DG also had security-related discussions with Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other CRPF commanders based in Rajouri and Poonch, they said.

    Thaosen, who arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit on Thursday, visited forward defence locations in Rajouri and Poonch districts and reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also domination plan on FDLs, they said.

    During his visit, the DG also interacted with BSF jawans on the ground and exhorted them to deliver their best at all times.

    Flanked by BSF ADG P V Rama Sastry, IG D K Boora, senior police and CRPF officers, DG Thaosen reviewed the challenges and present security situation during his visit to BSF field locations in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch.

    Earlier on Thursday, he reviewed the prevalent security scenario in Jammu and then visited the BSF headquarters in Rajouri in the evening.

    PTI
    first published: Apr 22, 2023 03:48 pm