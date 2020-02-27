Bihar Assembly passes resolution for caste-based Census in 2021

Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary made the announcement in the Assembly during the pre-lunch session.
The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution favouring a caste-based Census in 2021.
Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary made the announcement in the Assembly during the pre-lunch session.Choudhary said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a proposal in the House on Tuesday for passing a resolution in this regard.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 01:53 pm